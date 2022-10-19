I agree with the Independent’s and Livermore Education Association’s endorsement of Craig Bueno, Emily Prusso and Steven Drouin for LVJUSD Board of Trustees. They are authentic, caring people who are knowledgeable and experienced, in touch with what is needed in modern education and put the best interests of all students first. I am a teacher of 30 years, including 18 years in LVJUSD. Over the years, I have experienced an enormous amount of support and respect as a teacher in our Livermore community. This is why I hope that when teachers support school board candidates, our community will listen.
Craig Bueno is a current board member and has made a lifetime of serving the community. He has the perspective of a trustee, a parent and a coach, working directly with students from all walks of life in our community. During his terms, he led the construction of new school facilities and installation of solar panels district wide. He understands that Livermore students need a welcoming place to go to school and learn. He listens to and trusts teachers and seeks input from the experts in the classroom about district issues.
Emily Prusso is a current board member and district parent. She is interested in mental health and serves on the Health and Wellness Committee. She is a strong supporter of career technical education (CTE). She reaches out to observe and listen to teachers. She listens to those in our community with differing opinions with empathy and compassion and has always considered the safety of our students and staff a top priority. Like Mr. Bueno, she understands the workings of state and district budgets. Mrs. Prusso’s strengths as a board member complement those of Mr. Bueno’s.
Steven Drouin is a parent, former teacher and current professor of education at CSU Stanislaus. He has a goal of incorporating research-based practices to improve student learning in our district. He is interested in making sure that every student has access to a high-quality education. He wants to find solutions to difficult issues to help attract and retain teachers. He is passionate about education and deeply understands the processes involved in all aspects of it. He will bring an extremely important perspective to the LVJUSD Board of Trustees.
It is really important to know everything that a candidate brings to their position. With BUENO, PRUSSO AND DROUIN, we do. Please vote for them.