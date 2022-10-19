Renee Haugen, Livermore

I agree with the Independent’s and Livermore Education Association’s endorsement of Craig Bueno, Emily Prusso and Steven Drouin for LVJUSD Board of Trustees. They are authentic, caring people who are knowledgeable and experienced, in touch with what is needed in modern education and put the best interests of all students first. I am a teacher of 30 years, including 18 years in LVJUSD. Over the years, I have experienced an enormous amount of support and respect as a teacher in our Livermore community. This is why I hope that when teachers support school board candidates, our community will listen.  