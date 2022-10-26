In choosing to endorse Craig Bueno, Emily Prusso and Steven Drouin for LVJUSD Board of Trustees, the Independent is showing support for Livermore’s academic future. These three candidates are knowledgeable, experienced and focused on making our children’s time at LVJUSD positive.
Craig Bueno is a current board member and has served the Livermore community faithfully for many years. This is evident not only in his board work, but his work as a volunteer coach as well. He has led the charge in updates to LVJUSD facilities and understands that both parents and educators should have a voice about district issues.
Emily Prusso is also a current board member and parent of students in the LVJUSD district. She is a strong supporter of mental health awareness and career technical education. She, too, listens with a steady ear to the concerns of multiple community members and shows compassion for those who offer a different opinion. Having served previously, she is aware of the intricate ins and outs of partnering with the district to govern our public schools.
Steven Drouin is a parent and current professor of education at CSU Stanislaus. He, too, is a parent to students in LVJUSD schools and could bring a unique perspective to the school board. He is interested in ensuring all students have access to a high-quality education that can guide them on to the many pathways life offers; college, trades, career technical education, etc.
It is very important that candidates who support great schools for ALL kids also bring perspectives that support ALL parts of the education system: teachers, students, parents, etc. Bueno, Prusso and Drouin meet that need. Please vote for them.