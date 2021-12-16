Paul Stone, Dublin
Owning a Bugatti automobile has become an essential need in my life.
I simply can no longer live without a Bugatti. These past 70 years without one have finally become unbearable. Surely you understand.
And since I can't afford the $2 million starting price, I'm just going to have to take up a life of burglary and crime. Such is the logical conclusion to the illogical assertion of a recent writer to Mailbox (Biggest Looters, Dec. 9). According to him, desperation is a valid rationalization for crime.
The same writer goes on to laud Biden's Build Back Better bill that will add trillions to our already hopelessly debt-ridden nation. Talk about theft! Who do you think is ultimately going to have to pay for all that? Why, that's easy, future generations with their higher and higher taxes.
Well, I suppose I'll never have my essential need for a Bugatti met. Rats. But I may at least have a bumper sticker made for my subcompact 2005 Scion Xa that says, MY OTHER CAR IS A BUGATTI. And if on some rainy Saturday afternoon, you want to have a little fun, go to the Bugatti website. These cars are drop-dead, stunningly, heartbreakingly gorgeous. (I have no financial interest in the company in any way, by the way.)