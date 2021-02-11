Tim Sage, Livermore
Dear fellow residents, city council, and planning commission,
A drive past the new parking structure on L Street has prompted this letter. Here it is-short and sweet: The massive new construction downtown, with more to follow, is all the more reason to build a Large Central Park, a place to take a break, relax, gather (someday), and play. Please don't go "wall to wall" with buildings. Let's keep downtown Livermore a place that residents and visitors will enjoy. Build a great park!