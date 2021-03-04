Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Livermore is currently working on a 2020 Climate Action Plan (CAP) to further reduce local greenhouse gas emissions.
One of the measures under review is electrifying buildings. Robotic parking garages offer a more eco-friendly parking solution than a conventional parking garage with ramps by:
(a) Using up to 50% less space to park the same number of cars using electro-mechanical means as a conventional garage. Using less land space for parking allows architects and developers to incorporate more green space and open areas.
(b) Reducing traffic congestion and accompanying pollution. Multiple studies show that 30% to 50% of traffic congestion in city centers is generated by drivers searching for a parking space. An efficient automated parking system allows placement of parking in convenient areas not workable for larger conventional parking.
(c) Reducing pollution inside the garage by using electro-mechanical automated parking machinery to move cars into parking spaces. No cars run inside the garage, and there is no driving up and down ramps and through aisles in search of a space. This significantly reduces the emissions of harmful gases, reduces the carbon footprint, increases carbon credits, and ensures an environmentally clean parking facility.
Robotic parking would help achieve the goals of Livermore’s 2020 Climate Action Plan.
The 130-unit Eden Housing project on the downtown development site requires a revised 130- spaces, which is fewer than the city building requirement. Building below-grade parking spaces costs approximately $78,000 per parking space, keeping the Eden Housing buildings to 4 stories. Constructing a half-level, below-grade parking garage would push the housing height to 5 stories towering over the Science Center, the Black Box Theater and Veterans Park.
Exploring other build locations for Eden Housing, where a detached, robotic parking garage could be built, could increase the number of housing units and address Livermore’s future parking needs. The planned L Street 500-vehicle parking garage is slated to be a 5-level structure, which would tower over the surrounding area and cost approximately $50,000 to $65,000 per parking space. Constructing a 3-level 625-vehicle robotic parking garage would meet the community’s community character goal, create more parking spaces, and cost approximately $35,000 to $40,000 per parking space.
There’s an opportunity to build an L Street garage that will keep up with Livermore’s population growth and takes us into the future.