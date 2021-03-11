James Ervin, Livermore
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors approved the construction of the Aramis solar project in North Livermore Valley on March 4.
This approval allows Intersect Power to pave 400 acres of grassland and riparian corridor with solar panels! The Environmental Impact Report for the project discusses creating construction buffers to protect active eagle nests and owl burrows. Yet, these people pretend not to realize that eagles and owls feed on field mice, rabbits, and other rodents that will no longer live here when the field is covered. The rest of us will be left to wonder why sparrows, meadowlarks, and magpies declined in the local area after grasslands no longer support the insects they feed on.
This environmental destruction will happen so that City of San Francisco can purchase green power credits without actually having to make any hard choices. San Francisco and other California cities need to learn to build solar panels on their own roofs; not over open spaces that support shrinking ecological habitats.