Paul Speroni, Livermore
It is very discouraging to hear the Planning Commission decisions allowing for the over building of Downtown Livermore.
The Planning Commission decisions concerning the Eden Housing do over are narrow and developer friendly.
Less parking – Less open space – Higher buildings – are all developer friendly. Basically, more profit for the developers.
The Planning Commission decisions should provide for planned growth which will be good now and in the future for all of its citizens.
To base permanent building decisions on money or current social problems is very narrow and short-sighted planning.
Money issues and social issues are constantly changing. Buildings are permanent for a long, long time.