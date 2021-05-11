Paul Speroni, Livermore 

 

It is very discouraging to hear the Planning Commission decisions allowing for the over building of Downtown Livermore. 

The Planning Commission decisions concerning the Eden Housing do over are narrow and developer friendly. 

Less parking  Less open space  Higher buildings  are all developer friendly. Basically, more profit for the developers. 

The Planning Commission decisions should provide for planned growth which will be good now and in the future for all of its citizens. 

To base permanent building decisions on money or current social problems is very narrow and short-sighted planning. 

Money issues and social issues are constantly changing. Buildings are permanent for a long, long time. 