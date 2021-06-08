Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Buyer's remorse is even worse when there is no recourse. The voters in Livermore voted in a city council and a mayor who campaigned dishonestly and will attempt to turn the downtown into something essentially the entire populace doesn't want.
Joe Biden has broken basically every campaign promise he made.
Gavin continues to impose baseless restrictions on Californians. Just because.
Sad to see how cynical our elected officials have become, but in a democracy, there is recourse. It's called recall. And when the bull is loose in the China shop, the sooner the better.