Ann Giannini, Livermore
Hello Citizens,
We are all very fortunate to have generous contributors to our community – Joan Seppala and Jean King.
Unfortunately, in the past months these two fine ladies have been the victims of appalling criticism and bullying!
A recent Bay Area News Groups story noted that the two are members of the Save Livermore Downtown group. In the same article, Mayor Bob Woerner was quoted as saying that the people behind Save Livermore Downtown will do and say whatever that have to in order to delay and prevent the Eden Housing project. The paper also reported that Vice Mayor Trish Munro said the false claims from the group regarding contamination must continue to be debunked by city officials because “it's a poison that’s damaging the fabric of our community.”
These scathing remarks aimed at Joan Seppala and Jean King are very rude and unprofessional. Even more important, Bob Woerner’s and Trish Munro’s statements are inaccurate. Their behavior is totally unacceptable.
They are castigating these ladies for taking a well thought out stand in opposition to the very controversial “LOCATION” for the Eden housing proposal! They deserve better.