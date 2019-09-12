Wow, what a year the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce is having! In 2019, we are on track to have the largest growth of new business members in over a decade. Special thanks to Board of Directors Vice Chair Ken Norvell and Chamber Membership Relationship Manager Dawn Wilson for leading the “high-energy” Ambassadors, who are instrumental in meeting prospective members, attending ribbon cuttings and making follow-up thank you visits with our members. Thank you!
Our city has more than 6,000 active business licenses registered in the City of Pleasanton. The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce has almost 750 active business members who support and participate in the many events, activities and services provided by the Chamber. Our goal is to reach out to the businesses in our community to provide information on how membership in the Chamber can help provide networking opportunities, educational seminars, business services and business development to help grow their businesses while providing local services and products for our residents.
One of the Chamber’s missions is to be the catalyst for business and economic growth while bringing value to our community and helping to make Pleasanton a great place to live, work and play. More than 50% of the tax revenue received by the City of Pleasanton comes from the business community. This revenue supports our schools, police, fire, infrastructure and our community parks. Did you know that once Pleasanton Costco and the Johnston Drive Economic Zone is complete, based on the City of Pleasanton estimate sales, the Pleasanton Unified School District will receive more than $277,000 annually and the City of Pleasanton General fund will receive more than $2 million a year at full buildout? Buy local and use local services, and our community will benefit!
We are excited to announce our annual Economic Development Event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, where the Chamber will be promoting local businesses through innovation and entrepreneurship. This event is a partnership with the City of Pleasanton, where economic driver awards are presented to dynamic companies headquartered in Pleasanton. The 2019 event will feature a fresh spin and focus on Women in Business with a very dynamic keynote speaker. We need to celebrate the amazing women business leaders in our community. This will be a fantastic event – learn more at www.pleasanton.org.