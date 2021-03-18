Rick Nordyke, Livermore
The Kaiser 737s are getting a lot of negative attention here lately.
Kaiser wants to fly empty 737s into Livermore Airport (LVK) a couple times a week, just like Ken Behring did in the 90s. His Seattle Seahawks team plane, also a 737, stayed here in between games. I don’t recall any complaints that arose as a result nor any other 737 usage that followed at LVK since.
In addition, I’m confident to say that today’s jet engines are more fuel efficient and quieter than those of the 90s.
As far as safety is concerned, there are far fewer accidents involving jet travel than Cessnas and the like that make up the bulk of LVK traffic. The one air fatality that occurred at LVK was the result of a faulty fuel gauge on a helicopter giving rides at an airshow.
Seeing as the Kaiser jet basically passed the noise test with their recent, unannounced stops at LVK with no complaints I’m aware of, I’d say to give them a green light, at least on a trial basis.
With that said, you also have to consider how long LVK has been located where it is. An airport, like any other business, especially in a growing city like Livermore, should be expected to be able to expand, within reason, over the years as well.
Anyone looking for a home needs to take this into consideration when deciding where to live. Buyer beware!