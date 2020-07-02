Warning to Livermore residents: Your water bill could increase exorbitantly this year. California Water Service soon will send letters demanding that you spend thousands of dollars to install and maintain unnecessary “backflow prevention devices.”
If you own a townhome, multiplex, condo, apartment, or accessory dwelling unit, Cal Water will force you to install devices costing around $2,000 each, plus around $100 every year in perpetuity to test them. You must hire pricy “backflow specialists” from Cal Water’s approved list.
These unsightly devices will cause your water pipes to rise two feet above ground and occupy part of your front yard. If one fails inspection, gets damaged by an errant motorist, or bursts on a cold winter night, you must pay to repair it.
Cal Water, which is now seeking an 11% rate increase from the state Public Utilities Commission, has a far-fetched rationale that these types of homes automatically pose “loop through” health hazards to the water supply. It’s nonsense, not supported by evidence.
No other major water provider in California (including Pleasanton, Dublin, EBMUD) imposes this mandate. The PUC authorized Cal Water to enforce this burdensome “Tariff Rule 16C” despite official Ratepayer Advocate warnings that it will force many customers to install “unnecessary” devices.
Just like PG&E infamously has done, Cal Water has “captured” the PUC. Cal Water is a for-profit corporation that is very powerful in Sacramento. Gov. Newsom appoints PUC commissioners. Cal Water contributed $60,200 to Newsom’s campaigns in 2018-19. It gave $40,000 to the California Democratic Party. Cal Water also showers campaign cash on influential state legislators.
I formally asked the PUC to amend Cal Water’s “backflow” regulation and treat Livermore water customers the same as others across the state. If this is a genuine “health” regulation, then similarly situated water users everywhere should be subject to it. But the PUC harshly denied my request, refused to investigate, and outrageously replied that “personal compliance and expense” totaling thousands of dollars per Livermore customer does not concern them. The PUC asserted that since no one else has complained, no one else is “aggrieved.”
Please send e-mails or letters to the PUC (public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov; refer to case no. A1807001), State Senator Steve Glazer (senator.glazer@senate.ca.gov) and Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (assemblymember.bauer-kahan@assembly.ca.gov) asking them to amend this unreasonable regulation that singles out Livermore water customers for expensive, unfair, and irrational treatment.