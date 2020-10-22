Paul Stone, Dublin
In the 1947 film, "Life with Father," the main character, Clarence Day (William Powell), exclaims in a rant against high taxes and government mismanagement, "Why did God make so many fools and dumb Democrats."
Not my words, folks, but it is a question that merits consideration. After all, I was one myself many moons ago.
The Democratic party has been in control of the California Statehouse for decades now and for several years has held a super-majority there. Busy as bees are they up there in Sacramento, but the results of their work are hardly sweet.
Consider the highest state income tax in the country, first- or second-highest state gas tax, highest sales tax, crumbling roads, a disastrous high-speed rail project, scarcely any new water storage created, unfunded state pension plans, and exploding homelessness. That's just the tip of the iceberg of woes created under a Democratic watch. Businesses and people are fleeing by the thousands monthly.
And yet for inexplicable, incomprehensible reasons, we keep voting against our own best interests by returning failed Democrat politicians to Sacto to further hollow out this once great state. Why? If only Freud were still alive to explain it to us.
My fellow Tri-Valleyans, for your own self-interest and that of your children, I ask you to consider voting for Julie Mobley for State Senate, 7th District, and Joseph Rubay for Assembly, 16th District. The sanity of our state is on the ballot.