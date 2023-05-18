Many years ago, I attended a town hall held by several Democrat politicians who at the time represented the Tri-Valley in Sacramento and locally. This was at a time when California Democrats did not yet have a supermajority in the state legislature and consequently were not able to raise taxes and pass bills on a whim.
The only thing I remember from that meeting was one of the Dems lamenting the inability of the legislature to raise taxes because of the 2/3rds rule to pass bills. That’s all the pols care about: more and more taxes equaling more and more power over our lives. They’ve had their supermajority for several years now. They’ve passed multitudinous bills that have driven this state into the ground.
I wish we could go back to the days when we had some relatively sane Dem politicians like Pat Brown, Gray Davis and so forth. Even Willie Brown had a modicum of common sense back in the day. The modern-day California Democratic Party is totally radicalized. Anyone who has lived in this state as long as I have (71) years knows how much this state has deteriorated. To deny this is just willful blindness.
Were it not for the ties that bind me here I would fain leave California in a New York minute. Oh well, I guess there is a certain nobility in going down with the ship. You can have my life jacket, Mr. Governor. (I just pray your magnificent mane doesn’t get too mussed up in the water.)