Paul Stone, Dublin
During the windstorm on Pi Day last week, a large area of south Pleasanton where I work lost power for some 18 hours. Schools, apartments, houses, and businesses in the area were affected.
I wondered how the many residents who owned Teslas would fare with no go-juice. We seem to be determined to go all electric. This past week BAAQMD, an unelected group of regulators, banned the sale of natural gas appliances, ovens, furnaces, water heaters, etc.
But what happens when we’re all forced to use these things and the electricity goes out at an increasingly frequent rate which seems likely as demand increases and production does not? Shiver and starve, I guess.
God furnished this planet with centuries worth of abundant fossil fuels that are increasingly burned cleanly and efficiently thus providing relatively inexpensive energy for us and developing nations. He must just shake His head at how foolish we are to be shutting down what He has provided for our good.
Do we think China, India, Russia etc. are going to follow suit and cut back their fossil fuel usage and production because California is so woke? Seriously?
How many trillions of dollars are being wasted on the green energy schemes that end up enriching fat cats like Al Gore. And billions of those trillions are going to Communist China to export their Uyghur slave labor solar panels to us.
When your electricity goes out in the future and you have no heat, nor ability to cook, nor charge your car, nor take a hot shower, don’t even think about getting a portable generator--our governor has banned them as of 2028.
“Hey, Maude, brr, it’s cold--turn on the heat will ya?” “No can do, Claude, power’s out again.” “Well, Maude, let’s light a fire then.” “Can’t Claude, this is BAAQMD’s 46th consecutive no burn day.” “Then come here and give me a hug to keep me warm, Maude.” “Nope, Claude, we haven’t showered for 10 days--no hot water. Strike three.” “Ya mean I’m out, Maude? “Yep, out in the cold, Claude.” “Maude, how about this: we move to Florida?” “Deal, Claude.”
