Sam Stone, Livermore
Historically, an insurrection is perceived very differently according to its outcome. A successful insurrection is praised as a revolution, while an unsuccessful insurrection is disgraced as treason. Acts of insurrection that fail to topple the established government are the very definition of the term treason.
Our nation, the USA, has experienced both. We were born of one such successful insurrection, and our Founding Fathers understood it well. Recall the famous quote, “Gentlemen, we must hang together, else we shall surely hang separately!”
Why, then, is present day reporting of the “01/06 Insurrection” so careful to avoid the label of treason? I suspect it is exactly because reporters understand that the historically traditional penalty for an unsuccessful insurrection is a hanging. And our news sources are reluctant to connote that harsh implication.
Note, three of the prominent insurrections in USA history: the founding break from England, the sneaky efforts by Richard M. Nixon and his White House inner circle, and the blatant barrage of careful plans by Donald J. Trump and his own White House advisors to remain POTUS, despite the unimpeachably proven legitimacy of the 2020 election. That founding Declaration of Independence was a very close call, depending upon desperate determination, successful appeals for French help, and a remarkable series of good fortunes. But only because it was successful did its plotters do not hang. We recall the craven pardon that enabled Nixon to slip quietly into end-of-life shame, still claiming, “I am not a crook!”
And now, in 2022, we face a psychopath, so reliably a liar that most of his self-serving pronouncements are destructively untrue, all his legal claims universally rejected by the courts, still loudly assuring his base followers that he is the only real President.
His, surely, is a failed insurrection that by definition is treason. Now, name it so.