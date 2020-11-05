Patricia Thorstad, Livermore
“I’ll need a good Board of Directors and the feasibility to do the work, won’t I?”
This is the question I eventually blurted out, when, walking past with take-out in downtown Livermore, I noticed MN/Compass Real Estate’s office lights on and was able to ask an important question to me.
Mony and his clients, who were a young couple seemingly dealing with the end of escrow on their new home, were winding down the conversation and edging toward the door. I felt I could sneak in a few questions.
Our home will go to my eldest sister’s eldest son, Tristan, and the liquid assets, when my husband and I die, if any amount of note remains, I felt, should be planned for. He enthusiastically congratulated me on thinking of starting a foundation and definitively acknowledged, beside a business plan, that that is what I needed to acquire.
I have been thinking about why I support Mony for mayor of Livermore, California, after this encounter; I knew he would be approachable, enthusiastic, and optimistic for me when I walked up to him, even as busy as he was.
Call me optimistic and the election may be over, and, I hope enthusiastically, that Livermore has elected Mony for mayor, because that’s exactly what Livermore needs; an approachable and optimistic city council and a leader like Mony to guide them.