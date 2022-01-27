Larry Thompson, Livermore
It is ﬁtting that Joan and Lynn Seppala are the owners of the stately and historic Bank of Italy building in downtown Livermore, as both they and the founder of the bank, A.P. Giannini, have used their resources to serve the underserved.
As recounted in last week’s Independent, Mr. Giannini founded the Bank of Italy to serve populations shunned by other banks, in particular immigrant workers and women raising families on their own. He also wanted his bank branches to serve their customers in the same kind of majestic building the wealthy enjoyed when they did their banking.
Livermore has the great fortune to be graced by one of Mr. Giannini's beautiful branch banks, now 100 years old. The Seppalas have restored the building to its historic splendor, not for their own aggrandizement, but as a gift to future generations of Livermore residents. It’s one of many ways the Seppalas have used their resources for the beneﬁt of others. They annually contribute thousands of dollars to local nonproﬁts (*see list below) and have worked tirelessly and selﬂessly for decades to help protect Livermore from rampant overdevelopment.
There are individuals in Livermore, it seems, who don’t believe it plausible that a couple can use their wealth altruistically. Maybe we’ve all grown so accustomed to the egregious greed and self-interest of the ultrarich that we’re incredulous when confronted with people who are willing to share their wealth selﬂessly, as the Seppalas do.
There are some who are calling Joan Seppala elitist because she’s spending money to advance a vision of downtown that diﬀers from their own. She still believes in the elusive win-win, once promulgated by Mayor Woerner, that would give Livermore a proper central civic park in addition to an extra 100 units of low-income housing beyond the 130 in the Eden Housing Plan. What’s elitist about that? Calling someone names doesn’t make it true, no matter how many times you say it.
*List of local nonproﬁts supported by the Seppalas: Open Heart Kitchen, Missing Man Ministry, Sunﬂower Hill, Culinary Angels, Habitat for Humanity, Tri-Valley Haven, Shepherd’s Gate, Axis Community Health, ValleyCare Foundation - Stroke Center, Las Positas College Foundation, Pleasanton Schools Enrichment Foundation, Student Education Loan Fund, Livermore Valley Education Foundation, Tri-Valley YMCA, Pedrozzi Foundation, Fertile GroundWorks, Partners for Change, Asante Africa Foundation, and Alameda County Meals on Wheels.