Jim Hutchins, Livermore
In 2018, the City Council removed campaign donation limits for Livermore elections, and the citizens are now suffering the result. Since then, developers, unions, and real estate companies have been making significant campaign donations to the Livermore Mayoral candidates. In 2020, Bob Woerner’s campaign accepted over $19,000 total from Gradetech, the Sheet Metal Workers Union, U.A. Local, Sprinkler Fitters, IBEW Local, Greenville Road Land Company, California Real Estate PAC, Shea Homes, and Ponderosa Homes. In 2018, John Marchand’s campaign accepted over $7,000 total from Shea Homes, Associated Builders and Contractors, Construction & General Laborers Local, California Association of Realtors PAC, and one from a real estate agent for Legacy Apartments.
Money from these companies is influencing how elected officials are making decisions that affect Livermore citizens, seemingly putting their financial supporters’ interests over their constituents. Unions and developers give the candidates money, and construction projects are pushed through quickly and quietly. The Legacy project was approved by the City Council in June 2018, resulting in high-density housing in downtown Livermore, despite the Council’s Placeworks report stating that citizens felt “Downtown Livermore should not have high density housing”. Three months later, Mayor Marchand’s campaign received a generous donation from Legacy via their agent. Now the city is pushing through the Eden Housing downtown project in the downtown’s core, despite immense opposition.
The citizens deserve better. Livermore needs elected officials that work for the people, not big money.