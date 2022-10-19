Cal Wood, Livermore

There was a time when it was the “kiss of death” for any candidate running for a local Livermore election to accept campaign funds from a developer or builder. As with Caesar’s wife, it was not enough merely to be pure; one had to avoid the very suspicion of evil. Livermore was the model of a city that answered to its citizens and voted for what was best for them without giving commercial interests free rein to place profits before the character and livability of residents. And builders then had to meet high standards. 