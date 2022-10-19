There was a time when it was the “kiss of death” for any candidate running for a local Livermore election to accept campaign funds from a developer or builder. As with Caesar’s wife, it was not enough merely to be pure; one had to avoid the very suspicion of evil. Livermore was the model of a city that answered to its citizens and voted for what was best for them without giving commercial interests free rein to place profits before the character and livability of residents. And builders then had to meet high standards.
We have seen the effects of untrammeled housing development on our neighbor Dublin. Now, for the first time, Livermore councils have approved 4-story apartments along L Street --Legacy
Apartments on the west side and Eden Housing units on the east side. Both are monstrosities. The City Council also is trying to turn the unique, biologically rich open space at Garaventa Hill into another housing development. We seem to have given up our control of the development here in town at the expense of our soul.
We should now vote for the three candidates who do not accept developers’ campaign contributions to regain the character and integrity of our dear city.
Vote to elect Mony Nop as mayor with two new city councilmembers, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos, who will stand with him to bring it about. This is the slate that will work to grant us a lovely downtown park that the majority of citizens want and that will cement our reputation as the most beautiful small town in Northern California. This group will work to move and expand the number of low-cost housing units available to workers in Livermore, as well as to the disadvantaged and homeless. Their plan also increases downtown parking (a must)! They will surely restore the integrity of our city’s character by guiding us toward an administration that listens and responds positively to its citizens.