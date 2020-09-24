Greg Scott, Livermore
In a letter to the-editor in The Independent Sept. 10, Alan Burnham wrote, "Capacity is more complicated, and people often confuse power and energy." Agreed, however Burnham is not lucid on the difference. Energy equals power multiplied by a duration of time. Electrical “capacity" is not electrical energy generation. You can have 550 megawatts of capacity - the amount of renewable-energy projects East Bay Community Energy has in progress - and not generate one watt-hour of electrical energy, as would be the case for photovoltaics at night, or when there is no wind.
Burnham contends that the Aramis Project “would produce 100 MW, or about 5% of Alameda County's current peak needs." Really? Peak demand is generally from 6 to 9 p.m., which is nighttime in the winter months. The Aramis Project is going to have enough battery storage to supply 5% of the county's peak demand at night? Doubtful. Battery storage is very expensive on either a residential or utility scale.
It is important to state the time and length of day in any peak demand percentage that includes photovoltaics. The overall arithmetic average is deceptive.
Burnham calls phasing out fossil fuels in 10 years “delusional." Yes, it is, and so is thinking we can pave the countryside with photovoltaic panels to solve our energy dilemma. Are we really going on this impetuous fit of building utility-scale photovoltaics when the Energy Return on Investment ratio is 6 to 1?
An industrial or post-industrial society needs a minimum EROI of from 5 to 9. Six is near the bottom. It takes 1.5 to 2.7 years to break even with photovoltaics and we act like there are no greenhouse-gas emissions with the manufacture, installation, operation and retirement of photovoltaics with their lifespan of 25 to 30 years. Now that is a bit "delusional."
While crystalline silicon photovoltaics are a clever implementation of the photoelectric effect, we need to understand electron flow better than this.
We must stop burning fossil fuels. But how much land are we going to destroy to do it? Are we going to adequately deliberate about land-use with habitat, soil, food production and displaced energy exigencies? Perhaps we have lost recognition amongst solar-electric energized sheep, fossil-fuel energized sheep, and the value of real sheep.
What confused “blade runners” we are!