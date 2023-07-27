Greg Scott, Livermore
“Livermore approved an airport policy that doesn’t go far enough to reduce noise, increase public outreach, and protect public health.” (Donna Cabanne, “Enforceable Airport Standards,” Mailbox, 7/20/2023)
Huge understatement!
On public health: PFAS are commonly called “forever” chemicals, because they are highly resistant to chemical, physical, and biological degradation. In a process called “bioaccumulation,” PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) remain in organisms like humans for years. Most Americans have PFAS concentrations in their blood because PFAS are just about everywhere, including in 45% of the private and public sources of drinking water in the United States (USGS sampling survey). PFAS are implicated in causing liver damage, kidney damage, thyroid disease, obesity, fertility issues, cancer, and other issues.
We know PFAS were stored at the Livermore Airport. PFAS are commonly used as a surfactant to break the surface tension of water in firefighting foams. We are assured by Mayor Marchand that these PFAS were “stored and not used.” Do we have chain-of-custody documentation to tell us when and how much of these PFAS were received at Livermore Airport? Does that chain-of-custody documentation tell us when and how much of these PFAS were removed from Livermore Airport? Did Livermore Airport personnel never practice fighting an aircraft fire or aircraft crash fire with PFAS firefighting foams? Why did the Livermore Airport have PFAS?
Was there no contamination from the storage of PFAS at the Livermore Airport? What PFAS testing has been done? Of the thousands of types of PFAS that are in existence, no more than 32 types of PFAS are tested for, which is a fraction of one percent of the PFAS types. Has the blood serum of those who have been in proximity of the PFAS at the Livermore Airport been tested for PFAS? How does this compare to the blood serum PFAS concentrations in the general population of Livermore and surrounding areas? PFAS do genetic damage. Has there been testing for this?
We know very little about the extent of PFAS contamination in the United States. The threshold concentrations of PFAS are in parts per trillion, an extremely low concentration for the best technologies of high-resolution mass spectroscopy and gas chromatography.
Why the urgency for ramrodding the Livermore Airport Development and Lease Agreement through the Livermore City Council above concerns for community health and citizens’ long-term well-being? This dreadful, myopic Livermore Airport Development and Lease Agreement needs to be rescinded!
