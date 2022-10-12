What gives Livermore its small-town feel is its people - friendly, neighborly, willing to lend a hand. I fear that a small but vocal group of opponents to the downtown project is eroding this with its accusations about the project.
If you are (understandably) having trouble cutting through all the noise about Livermore’s downtown project, here are some facts I think are important:
1. The City purchased the site about fifteen years ago with funds that REQUIRE affordable housing to be placed there, anticipating about 400 units to be placed there.
2. In response to residents’ concerns, the City modified the plan in 2018 to reduce the number to 130 units.
3. Nearly half of the site will be publicly accessible open space.
4. The City does not own any nearby property or have funding to purchase any other affordable housing property.
Any claims that there are options to move affordable housing elsewhere, or that residents’ concerns went entirely unheeded by the City Council, are without merit.
As a Livermore resident, I am grateful to the City Council and City staff for their hard work to make the downtown plan as good as it is. Is it everything I would have wanted? No, but if I had to come up with a plan that balances all the competing interests and opinions and market conditions, along with the City’s prior commitments and current legal obligations, I would have been hard pressed to come up with something better.
For years, the downtown issues have been discussed, modified, debated, negotiated, decided, approved, litigated, further discussed, voted on and acted upon. Let’s not waste any more city resources searching for non-existent options.
I will be voting for John Marchand, a proven leader who understands the challenges and opportunities Livermore faces. If you live in District 1, I ask that you please vote for Evan Branning, or if you live in District 2, please vote for Mel Chiong. I know Evan and Mel personally and believe they will always work in the best interests of the City. Together, these candidates will move our great city forward, not backward.
However, you vote, please let’s not lose sight of what we all want – a friendly community, a vibrant downtown, and a place where our kids would want and be able to stay to raise their own children.