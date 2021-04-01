Jorge Barrantes, Livermore
It is with much respect that I am writing on behalf of Save North Livermore Valley grassroots effort.
If we observe how much farmland acreage do solar panels require to function, why isn't the question how much airspace would solar towers need? Is it that solar panels would not function in an airspace configuration?
If you can observe the configuration for the International Space Station, the solar panels occupy airspace, and both sides of a panel absorb the energy from the sun. The configuration doubles the producing energy of a single-surface solar panel that occupies acreage to support the structures panels need.
In these times and age of technological advances, this option for solar towers would really save all the acreage needed to produce vital energy. How many solar towers do we need to make the equivalent for this proposed project? I am not an expert in solar energy, but one thing I know is that solar towers won't take precious farmland, although airspace is much available.
The towers could even rotate to be in the optimal position to absorb the energy from the sun during the day by using both sides of each panel.
Look at our farmlands. The products they produce are well known throughout the world. It is our heritage, it is your heritage, that needs to pass to the generations to come. Let's advance technologically. Research and development are all over the world … can we bring it home?