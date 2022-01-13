Johnna Thompson, Livermore
It seems to me nonsensical to be wringing our hands over the lack of transit-centered affordable housing while at the same time permitting a surface parking lot to be built on a housing-zoned parcel mere blocks from a transit hub, just to accommodate hotel valet parking, yet this is what Livermore is doing. Why not expand the as-yet-unbuilt parking garages for the 100 cars the parking lot would accommodate? Better yet, a robotic parking garage could accommodate the extra vehicles less expensively and with a lower profile than a conventional garage. Come on, Livermore council, start thinking more creatively.