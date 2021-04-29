Jim Hutchins, Livermore
I am writing in support of Planning Commissioner John Stein. He has provided helpful oversight on the Planning Commission and has a long history working for and supporting Livermore. In 2019, when appointed to the Planning Commission, Councilmembers Carling and Woerner said Stein’s vast experience and perspective would be valuable.
At the April 26th City Council meeting, Councilmembers initially voiced concerns about remarks by Commissioner Stein during the April 20th meeting, but by the end it had turned into a shark feeding frenzy having smelled blood. They focused on some poorly chosen words by Stein regarding low-income developments in the downtown, ignoring the positive things Stein said in the same breaths.
Stein raised valid concerns about parking for the Eden Housing project, using his experience living by apartment complexes. He noted how service sector workers, the target for Eden, often drive their service vehicles home, yet this was attacked as classist. He said “I support inclusionary housing” “that should be distributed throughout the city,” so it doesn’t become segregated, which he unwisely described as a ghetto, but this was attacked as if he was putting low-income housing down despite his saying the opposite. He voiced concerns about the residents’ safety during power outages given the project’s all-electric systems, meaning loss of elevators and heating in winter, and voiced concern about how Livermore’s neighbors were providing far less affordable housing, but this was twisted into him not wanting it here.
He ran straight into “cancel culture”. Rather than the councilmembers saying he needs to be educated on more inclusionary language, they spun straight into demanding termination. Stein did what he should, he apologized, but in cancel culture an apology is never enough, and often is used to further attacks, which also happened in the meeting. They explicitly said Stein’s intentions didn’t matter, only what the listener felt. Imagine if you were solely judged by what listeners thought, not what you meant, despite context to the contrary, and how unfair that is.
I believe Commissioner Stein was trying to be inclusionary, and even said so on April 20th, but his poor choice of words is being used to attack and destroy him. These qualities have made him a target and they don’t want oversight, they want a rubber stamp, so want him out and replaced with the “right” person. It’s amazing how exclusionary people can be when trying to be “inclusive.”