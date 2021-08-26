Paul Stone, Dublin
I wish Gavin Newsom and his family nothing but the best in their personal lives. I mean it. But politically speaking, the man is a cancer on the California body politic. A political malignant tumor who is letting out thousands of prisoners including felons and murderers into our communities.
He and his fellows in the Capitol are doing little if anything in the way of securing additional storage for water for when the rains return. Folks, what are our plans for when we really run dry as many communities in the state already have?
He meets with lobbyist buddies in a maskless, unsocially distanced dinner in Yountville while we were told to shelter in place. He awards rich contracts to his cronies.
If the voters do not recall Newsom, it will be a case of statecide. We will be destroying ourselves.
Please vote to recall the governor. And don't worry about his future. He's quite wealthy, doncha' know.