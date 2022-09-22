Elizabeth M. Judge, Livermore
Last week a moderator for a Chamber sponsored forum claimed that Livermore City Council had already sold prime downtown property to Eden Housing, Inc. Candidates at the forum, who wanted Eden Housing located in the heart of downtown, supported the claim (which has not been verified) but NOT ONE of them objected to the outrageous stunt the council will have used to pull it off!
(The council decided weeks ago to loan Eden Housing city money to enable it to buy the property outright. This was to thwart any efforts to the contrary by a new city council possibly elected this November. Objections were made known and a referendum was attempted with appeals still pending, but a restraining order was denied so the council played “gotcha” and supposedly closed the deal.)
When the Council voted on this a couple of weeks ago it hid behind much tearful NIMBY drama and righteous indignation. Also, it knew the “in crowd” would find this acceptable because the personal animosity toward two women fighting city hall for years has taken on a life of its own. It matters not what happens downtown as long as these women do not win!
Former Mayor Marchand began insulting them personally years ago; so many have followed suit. It has become a way to join the “in crowd.” These women and any other “villain” who agrees with them are personally insulted and lied about during council meetings, in newspapers, and neighborhood social media.
For example, at the last council meeting, four grown men appeared at the beginning of the meeting with the express purpose to chastise these women and call them names! Argue the issues with facts if you have them. No need to attack the opposition personally!
Alas, here in Livermore mutual respect and civil discourse are lacking; rancor rules the day. Because of this the democratic process goes on the back burner because making the “villains” lose is more important.
Livermore needs to put an end to this kind of leadership! Vote responsibly for leaders who respect others and will lead democratically like Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos.
STOP THE SLIDE into authoritarianism.