I have been asked by several citizens of Livermore regarding the city’s downtown plan to build housing on the old Lucky site. However, no matter which downtown plan they supported, I believe the consensus was that housing should not necessarily be in our downtown core, but moved offsite and perhaps located where more density might be more appropriate. I live only five blocks away and have always much preferred the largest community park possible. We can’t go wrong with a park!
Livermore American Legion Post 47 and Livermore VFW Post 7265 jointly put on a Memorial Day observance ceremony in Livermore, May 26. The American Legion, VFW and Josefa Higuera Livermore Chapter DAR placed wreaths. Speakers included Livermor…
