Doug Mann, Livermore
I have spent years, decades actually, supporting efforts to enhance Livermore’s environment. We created an urban growth boundary, defeated Weyerhaeuser’s attempt to break it, crafted a vastly improved First Street experience, built the venerable Bankhead Theater, and much more.
None of the challenges of the past prepared me for the need to take a position on a downtown redevelopment project that will create a high-rise apartment canyon on L Street. The enormity of the deliberate blunder on the west side Groth Brothers property is coming into depressing focus, as the seed of the tragedy slowly reveals itself in three dimensions. Next, Eden Housing wants to emulate the same mistake on the east side.
I can’t imagine how the Planning Commission would plausibly explain our new Canyon of Shame as the best possible outcome when there are better ways to provide affordable homes. Let’s hope they find the courage to push back on Eden's designs.