Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Marchand's running for re-election. Although he previously served 15 years as Mayor and Councilmember, he can return according to a City ordinance, which allows a two-year break from duty before running again. Considering the true spirit of the law, most people do not consider Marchand to have "taken a break" from engaging or influencing public policy during the past two years. Marchand advocated Mayor Woerner as his successor and has been loudly vocal and ever-present at Council meetings. Woerner handpicked Marchand to be on the GPAC Committee. Additionally, Marchand (revealing his dark side to thousands on Social-Media) engaged in hostile aggression toward citizens with different opinions. Nonetheless, he is "legally" allowed to run again.
Term limits were designed to "provide fresh faces with fresh ideas to elected office. [and] They reduce lobbyist and special interest influence…." Term limits stand up to governance malpractice and strengthen governance "of the people, by the people, and for the people – not a ruling class who care more about deals to benefit themselves than their constituents." However, Marchand's case perpetuates an age-old white, male, patriarchal system of control that blocks minorities from accessing leadership positions. In the past thirty years, two people of color have held positions of mayor between Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, and San Ramon. Marchand's re-election would concretize his position of mayor into Livermore's elite ruling class. Marchand could re-employ the same tactics and wash-rinse-repeat until he joins the choir invisible.
Marchand's re-election would continue to support rapid development in Livermore, like his mishandled Legacy disaster downtown, and dismiss citizens’ interests for carefully managed growth. Citizens’ groups have successfully fought back against the City and developer encroachment. "Save the Hill" won an Appeals Court decision to reverse the Council's approval of the Garaventa Hills project. "Friends of Livermore" has stalled large solar farms from destroying open agricultural space, and "Save Livermore Downtown" is fighting for public open space in downtown Livermore. In contrast, Marchand maintains close relationships with wealthy developers, many of whom financed his campaigns. Marchand admits to a cozy relationship with Linda Mandolini (the Executive Director of Eden Housing who inaccurately claimed 13,000 vs. 1,600 in Livermore housing needs numbers) in his May 25, 2021, email, where he fondly refers to her "as a friend of mine." Marchand's re-election could impair the public's future ability to fight off greedy developers, and Livermore could transform into Hayward - Marchand's old stomping grounds.