Patt Martin, Livermore
As we finish up National Stress Awareness Month, it would seem that we are all very aware of the toll that stress has upon us. There are those among us though who carry an even higher burden- those who are caring for family members afflicted with dementia. As with other terminal illnesses, when a family member is diagnosed, life as once known is gone. Dementia is particularly cruel, in that the nature of the illness isolates both the afflicted and the caregiver. When my husband was diagnosed, I had no idea of how to navigate what was ahead of us. Our doctor dismissed us with a "See you in six months" and we were set adrift. No one was there to help us from a comprehensive perspective- I had to figure out what care my husband needed as I went along. The stress of this was overwhelming. There is hope though- the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act (H.R. 2517/ S. 1125) would use a proven model of care to help caregivers seamlessly navigate health care and social support systems and to obtain more timely access to care. Thank you to Rep. Eric Swalwell for co-sponsoring this bill. Please join me in asking all members of Congress and the President to support this legislation. If you are a caregiver, there is now an existing example of this type of solution in our area- reach out to the UCSF Dementia Care Ecosystem for help. I wish it had been available for my husband and me.