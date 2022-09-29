Trish Munro, Livermore
Cities are fundamentally communities of people who care for each other in many ways. Here are five ways we in Livermore care for each other:
Trish Munro, Livermore
Cities are fundamentally communities of people who care for each other in many ways. Here are five ways we in Livermore care for each other:
1. The Rincon Branch Library has reopened its Homework Help program, with a dedicated space for students to use and get help. Students can study and work independently, use computers reserved for them and print all school assignments free of charge, and use a wide variety of supplies and learning aids. Adult volunteer coaches stand ready to help students with homework, reading, and math practice. For hours or more information about Rincon’s Homework Help program, please call the Rincon Branch Library at 925-373-5540.
2. At 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, Latinx artist Rosie Mottsmith will discuss their artistic process and artwork and how that has been inspired by their Mexican American heritage and pride. This event is part of how the library is marking Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from September 15 to October 15. The conversation is part of the Authors and Arts Series event and is sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library.
3. A few weeks ago, we faced several consecutive days where the temperature hit 116 degrees. For most of us, that is difficult. For those who lack homes, it can be life-threatening. Our Human Services department and its service provider partners placed 21 medically fragile unsheltered Livermore residents in hotel rooms. Alameda County has held up Livermore’s quick response due to its ability to collaborate and cooperate among private and public entities as a model for all.
4. On Tuesday, September 22, the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore voted unanimously to support Vineyard 2.0 with a contribution of $50,000 towards the two laundry facilities and furnishings for the community and dining rooms.
5. LPD Explorer Program is open! Livermore residents from ages 14-20 can now apply the Livermore Police Department’s Explorer program. Like the Police Academy for older community members, Explorers get an inside look into LPD. Participants learn about Livermore’s commitment to community policing and how that translates to what Livermore’s police officers do. Some who participate may choose a career in law enforcement, but all will have better understanding of the role of the police department in our city. To apply: https://bit.ly/LPDExplorerProgram.
