During this next election, Livermore has an opportunity to change the City Council. Change is needed. In my interactions with friends and neighbors, it is clear that Livermorians are not happy with our current and past City Councils. Projects for our downtown have been pushed seemingly to benefit developers rather than residents. Many residents, including over 8,000, voiced their displeasure over Eden Housing in a referendum only to be shut out. The current City Council is lock-step and there is no dissenting voice. It has become a “good old boy” group scratching each other’s backs.
I support Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos for council seats and Mony Nop for mayor! They are outsiders and that is what Livermore needs most at this time. If you look at their competition, they have been blessed by the current establishment. The City Council has blessed those candidates that have proven they are willing to tow the party-line. Voting against Carol, Ben and Mony will ensure that we have the same trajectory for Livermore, same lack of representation, and likely more development plans for our city which ignores the voice of residents.
On November 8th, we need to shake up the City Council to let them know that each seat is there to represent the residents. Livermorians want change and we do not want the current City Council to hand-pick its successors. Vote for Carol, Ben and Mony!