Brian Toy, Livermore

During this next election, Livermore has an opportunity to change the City Council.  Change is needed.  In my interactions with friends and neighbors, it is clear that Livermorians are not happy with our current and past City Councils.  Projects for our downtown have been pushed seemingly to benefit developers rather than residents.  Many residents, including over 8,000, voiced their displeasure over Eden Housing in a referendum only to be shut out.  The current City Council is lock-step and there is no dissenting voice.  It has become a “good old boy” group scratching each other’s backs.  