Jeff Kaskey, Livermore
I am honored to write a recommendation for Carol Wahrer for Livermore City Council from District 1. Carol has heard firsthand from many neighbors who feel City Council ignored their comments and concerns. This came up often regarding the Eden low-income housing project in the center of downtown. Neighbors said they were concerned there was not enough parking, and instead City Council decided that a single parking spot per 3-bedroom apartment was fine. Neighbors wanted more public space and instead council approved larger buildings (from what they previously called the “approved plan”). Supporters of the current plan throw up their hands and say there is nothing they can do since the new plan is “approved,” but Carol knows there are always things we can do, even if it takes creativity to find the answers. The council has changed the approved plan already; they can do it again.