Sue Fordyce, Livermore
A memorial garden has been created in honor of Carol Fountaine, a local resident and employee of Alden Lane Nursery, who passed away last year. It is a garden made entirely of succulents featuring a life-size planted lady that is also made of succulents. The plants were donated by employees and friends of Carol. The unusual centerpiece of this extraordinary garden is inspired by Carol’s love of succulents and figures featured in San Diego’s Botanical Garden. You can visit this visit exhibit any day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Alden Lane Nursery.