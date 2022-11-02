Barbara Soules, Livermore
A breath of fresh air! That is what we need on the Livermore City Council. If you agree with me, vote for Carol Wahrer! Carol and I have worked together on two local nonprofits, the Livermore Heritage Guild and Choose Love Livermore. Carol is the one we run to when we need creative and effective ideas for a project. She is so creative, totally dependable and very approachable. She listens carefully and offers fresh and unique solutions to problems. She is a clear thinker and forms her own opinions. Carol is a joy to work with. She seldom says no when asked to volunteer, and she loves to have fun. This Sunday, she spent 3 hours checking her crystal ball and telling fortunes at Sundays at Hagemann Halloween open house. The line for her services never stopped. Please vote for Carol Wahrer if you would appreciate having a council member who is a good listener and who thinks out of the box!