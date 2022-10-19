Patricia Ross-Padilla, Livermore
Voters in District 1, you have an excellent candidate for city council in Carol Wahrer. I have known Carol as a friend and colleague for more than ten years. She is a person with a passion for her city. Carol has been a resident of Livermore for thirty plus years and she has given back to the community through many volunteer efforts like Odd Fellows, Heritage Guild and her church. In her job as an Early Childhood educator, Carol has provided high quality care to the families of Livermore. Carol is also a mentor teacher who works to educate the next generation of teachers for our community. All of these experiences have provided Carol with the knowledge to be an effective city council member who will work to include everyone in the process of governing Livermore. Carol listens with compassion. That is why she would be a good choice for District 1.