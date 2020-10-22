Mary Reding, Pleasanton
Mary Jo Carreon has my vote for Pleasanton School Board.
Mary Jo was an elementary teacher for 34 years, 24 of those years in Pleasanton. She has dedicated her life to making a difference in the lives of students and their families. Now in retirement, Mary Jo wants to continue making a difference for Pleasanton students and their families as a school board member.
In this very difficult time in education, Mary Jo has the recent classroom experience and knowledge needed to help our district continue to provide the highest academic standards for our children.
Mary Jo is open to listen to students, parents and teachers in our community. She has a phone line you can call and talk to her personally about your concerns, at 925-750-8225.
Please join me in voting for Mary Jo Carreon for Pleasanton School Board.