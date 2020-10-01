Lynn Gatehouse, Pleasanton
MaryJo Carreon has my vote for the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees.
I have known MaryJo for over 20 years as a dedicated, intelligent, creative and hard-working teacher and valued colleague. Our younger son (now 30) was fortunate to have been in MaryJo's third-grade class.
Students really do come first with MaryJo. She understands their needs from multiple perspectives, as an experienced educator and as a parent of grown children who attended PUSD schools. Her skill at differentiating the curriculum for each learner, coupled with her compassionate listening and effective communication with parents were keys to her students' success. MaryJo, an educator with over 30 years in the classroom, is in tune with what students, teachers and staff experience each day. Her insight into the challenges of remote learning and teaching will be valuable as the district considers the return to school in person.
She will be an asset to the PUSD Board of Trustees. I urge you to vote for MaryJo Carreon, a champion for our students.