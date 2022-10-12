Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
Make your vote a voice for change in Livermore, and support a new vision with Mony Nop, Ben Barrientos and Carol Wahrer! They all support a park as well as affordable housing, but in a different location. Our downtown deserves a beautiful downtown park at its core not another 4-story building just across from the 200+ Legacy apartment complex. As I look around the downtown area, there are multiple housing units besides Legacy, including Station Square Townhomes, Mill Springs Apartments, senior housing apartments and two townhome complexes just a few blocks away, and then all the newer single family homes on First Street. These homes comprise another neighborhood in Livermore, with no decent park nearby. These residents deserve a park with amenities, including a playground, relaxing sitting and table areas for picnics and just enjoying being outside, and the old Lucky site is perfect. The park would also provide a destination for all Livermore residents and visitors when they are enjoying the various dining locations and shopping opportunities in our Downtown. It is up to us to make this happen, so we can continue to have a City that we are proud of and are represented by a Mayor and Council that support a better future for all our citizens!