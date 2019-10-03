Dublin residents have the opportunity to vote for the best possible school board member this November.
Catherine Kuo has demonstrated a commitment to our community and to our students for 20 years. Not only is she invested in her neighborhood school as a school site council member and PFC President, but she is also a regular attendee at school board meetings, speaking as an advocate for all Dublin s students.
In recent years the district has made errors in negotiations with developers which have had an impact on our schools, resulting in overcrowding and lack of needed facilities. Dublin’s current bond debt is enormous compared to nearby districts. And although Dublin has excellent teachers, engaged parents, and successful students, we need to do more. Catherine has the intellect as well as work experience to solve problems and work collaboratively with the District. I am confident Ms. Kuo will propose solutions that are best for all of our kids and the community.
Please vote for Catherine Kuo for Dublin Trustee on November 5th.