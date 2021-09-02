Eloise Hamann, Livermore
Democrats who don’t bother to vote risk the future of our state by handing it over to the party of Trump.
Polls indicate a close call. Our governor has been handed a spate of problems: the pandemic, fires, water shortage and more. California ranks high on vaccinations, minimizing COVID-19 cases and deaths, enabled financial support for citizens suffering during the pandemic, authorized spending on forest cleanups and 1300+ new firefighters, and in general supported Democratic values.
I wish he could change wine into water.
The erratic course of the pandemic has been hard on us all, and Newsom’s honest efforts to balance safety and protecting business may not have kept up. It’s easy to be a Monday morning quarterback. I don’t know of any leader anywhere who is flawless.
Remember that the governor makes many appointments to boards and agencies that affect our lives. The California Public Utilities Commission board governs PG&E and energy policy. Justices administer justice. Boards of our enviable systems of universities determine tuition and policy.
Choices of replacement of California congress members who leave before an election are made by our governor. Do we want someone who believes women would be wise to be silent over crude behavior in the workplace and/or someone who garnered a scant plurality of the vote making these choices? A replacement to Newsom won’t be in office long, but his or her appointments likely will.
If you don’t like the governor, the time to choose someone you like better is in our next primary in June.