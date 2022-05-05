Rifka Several, Livermore
Las Positas College has reintroduced the Tri-Valley celebration of the Literary Arts! A free festival will be held Saturday, May 7, 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the College Mertes Center for the Arts, 3000 Campus Hill Drive in Livermore. National and local award-winning authors and poets will speak and hold writing workshops, with special panels on writing about food and wine, race in graphic novels, and a pop history of Asian Americans. Our three local libraries offer children’s story times and crafts. The festival ends with a poetry slam – attend the pre-slam workshop and jump in! Information and optional pre-registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/las-positas-college-literary-arts-festival-2022-tickets-267852051697. And don’t forget the festival of food: Indian, Mexican, South American mobile kitchens along with coffee drinks and sweets. Thanks to our sponsors: City of Livermore Cultural Arts Council, LPC Foundation, Milanese Family Gift Fund, LPC Student Equity Grant and The Independent. See you there!