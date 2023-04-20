If you are interested in viewing an impressive bloom of California native flowers, you are invited to visit the Granada Native Garden here in Livermore, close to downtown and adjacent to the Arroyo Mocho bicycle and walking trail.
The GNG has a number of California native flowers already in bloom or about to bloom. The flowers, as well as numerous other native California plants, are accompanied by markers that help you find them, learn their names, and discover their importance to the environment and to the Native Americans who lived in the Livermore area before we did!
For information about the location and accessibility of the Garden, visit “Granada Native Garden Newsletter” on the Internet.
With Earth Day coming up on March 22, a visit to the GNG would be a good start to celebrating Earth Day!