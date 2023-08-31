Trish Munro, Livermore
Back in the day, Livermore was known for its labs, for its ranchers and rodeos, and for its vineyards. The word of the day was “tolerance,” which implies allowing the other to exist without harassment, but not much more.
I can remember one year in December, with my daughter, then a preschooler clutching a tiny hanukkiah, the eight-branched candleholder for Hanukkah. A well-meaning passerby asked, “Oh, is that for the twelve days of Christmas?” Tolerance: the assumption that everyone celebrates the same holiday that you do, but hey, if you don’t, that’s okay. Except it didn’t feel very welcoming. Or inclusive.
Even now, tolerance can be a stretch. In 2020, the council’s Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee heard stories of Livermore residents of color being questioned by their neighbors or by store owners for simply going about their business.
Livermore still has LLNL and Sandia—along with Livermorium Plaza and national interest in achieving fusion ignition. It still has ranchers and the World’s Fastest Rodeo—along with Stockmen’s Park and Livermore’s cultural core. Livermore still has vineyards and wineries and is working to make that industry sustainable. And Livermore still celebrates Christmas with lights and, of course, Deacon Dave’s.
But in the last few years, the words of the days are becoming “inclusion” and “belonging,” with celebrations of the many different groups that make up our quilt of a community in Livermore Valley Arts’ Cultural Celebration Series, with events taking place at Shea Plaza in front of the Bankhead Theater, celebrating with music, dancing, arts and clothing, and—of course—food.
The list begins with Indigenous People’s Day on Sept. 23. Then comes Taste of Africa on October 7, followed by the Filipino Barrio Fiesta on Oct. 8, and PrideFest on Oct. 21. There is more throughout the year: Diwali in November, Lunar New Year in February, an AANHPI celebration in May, and Juneteenth in—of course—June. There are many other cultural celebrations that could be added to this calendar and likely will be in future years. But for now, Livermore has a set of cultural celebrations worth, well, celebrating. All these events are free and open to all. Details are on the Livermore Valley Arts calendar.
