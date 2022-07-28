Lucretia Buxton, Livermore

When I found my dreamhouse in 2019, in a lovely neighborhood overlooking giant eucalyptus trees, it was an instant "Yes." Living next to a graveyard isn't for everyone, but I was thrilled about having, quite literally, the quietest neighbors possible, or so I thought. Beginning a little over a year ago, nearly every weekend and holiday at Roselawn Cemetery has become a gigantic party, often after hours. At first, it was cars blasting hours of music so loud that I could feel the vibrations inside my ribcage through the closed windows of my home. Then, the parties grew in size: cars filling the cemetery, BBQ grills, lawn chairs, alcohol, drugs, airhorns and children pulling down balloons and flowers from graves. 