Lucretia Buxton, Livermore
When I found my dreamhouse in 2019, in a lovely neighborhood overlooking giant eucalyptus trees, it was an instant "Yes." Living next to a graveyard isn't for everyone, but I was thrilled about having, quite literally, the quietest neighbors possible, or so I thought. Beginning a little over a year ago, nearly every weekend and holiday at Roselawn Cemetery has become a gigantic party, often after hours. At first, it was cars blasting hours of music so loud that I could feel the vibrations inside my ribcage through the closed windows of my home. Then, the parties grew in size: cars filling the cemetery, BBQ grills, lawn chairs, alcohol, drugs, airhorns and children pulling down balloons and flowers from graves.
This past Sunday, the parties reached a new level, with fireworks being shot into the sky for hours. Not only is the noise unbelievably disturbing for people and animals, it is a huge fire hazard. The beautiful trees I mentioned are dry, loom near homes, and fireworks were being shot right into them. I called the police several times, as did some of my neighbors, as I have done in the past when things get too wild. The party is only temporarily calmed down by a visit from the police.
My husband and I walked over on Sunday to nicely ask that the crowd stop the fireworks. We were threatened with the promise of more being set off close enough to intentionally set our house on fire. I have tried, more than once, to reach out to the owner of Roselawn, and so far, have not received a response. I believe owning the land where people are laid to rest is a sacred obligation. Fire is a real threat to all of us; fireworks are against the law. The owner of Roselawn and the police together are responsible for enforcing noise and fire codes, maintaining general safety and security on the premises, and creating a safe space for people to visit their lost loved ones.