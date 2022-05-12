Deborah McQueen, Livermore
It's important to let people know why voting for Marchand may be a dangerous choice for the future of Livermore. Quite frankly, Marchand has changed. Over the last 15 years, Marchand has learned the art of politics and the benefits of pleasing those in power. He is no longer the Mayor we once knew, and many liked. He now displays characteristics that are deeply concerning to those who believe in a democracy, and his ambition for the continued urbanization of Livermore's downtown reveals duplicitous motives.
As noted in leadership development programs, honesty is a leader's number one quality and most prized. Leaders must be scrupulously honest, but they also must be transparent. Marchand has demonstrated duplicity in his dealings with the people of Livermore. He deliberately pushed through the approvals of the Legacy building in a matter of fourteen weeks, giving the public little to no opportunity to understand the scope of the project and its impact on THEIR downtown. Marchand knew it would be controversial because of its massive size which violated the downtown priorities to "maintain the historic character of downtown Livermore." Upon greenlighting Legacy's project, he took a nice-sized campaign donation from David Eichler, Legacy’s Senior Managing Director. Then the construction company engaged by Legacy went bankrupt, and the people of Livermore have been stuck with an embarrassing eye-sore for two years. Marchand's support of developers doesn't stop with Legacy. It also includes Eden Housing and his close ties with their Executive Director Linda Mandonlini, whom Marchand refers to as his "good friend," and his acceptance of Eden’s ‘bait and switch’ design plans, which increased the footprint and height of their building well beyond the scale of what citizens approved. It also includes Shea Homes, a host of unions, and construction companies, some locally owned.
Another concerning trait of Marchand's is his need for censorship over the public's First Amendment rights to free speech. Marchand has stated in countless examples of posts on NextDoor, videos, and newspaper articles, too numerous to list, that misinformation seems to be blossoming in every corner of Livermore and that he, as the self-proclaimed sheriff of censorship, must eradicate it from our town. Marchand and his supporters have become a force for censorship, which violates the constitutional rights of Livermore’s citizens. Don't be fooled; the point of censorship is always to protect those already entrenched in power.