When is a downtown plan a plan, and when is a drawing just a drawing?
There are two basic elements required in every development plan: a financial study to provide cost estimates and prove financial feasibility, and a basic engineering analysis that addresses traffic flow, infrastructure requirements, and building footprints that are drawn to scale.
Supporters of the Central Park initiative commonly refer to it as a plan. Nowhere in the initiative is a timeline or budget — the minimum elements needs to have a plan.
At a recent council meeting, a new term was coined that better describes their concept as "the Central Park drawing."
The Central Park drawing lacks a basic engineering analysis of the traffic impacts caused by the placement of a hotel on Railroad Avenue and a parking garage at one of our busiest intersections. The drawing also does not address infrastructure requirements, for example expanding Railroad Avenue to accommodate their hotel entrance.
We know this to be true with the recent release of the City's 9212 report comparing the current Downtown Plan to the drawing provided within the initiative. The city staff had determined that the zoning for the initiative, and the drawing provided, lacked the necessary information to do a full analysis.
Here is the quote from the city: "The Initiative leaves many parameters of the Project Site's development unspecified, which makes a comparative analysis difficult. Since the Initiative Site Plan is a ‘conceptual, illustrative version of a potential building out scenario,’ the Report analysis relies on what would be legally binding elements of the initiative for the foundation of its assumptions."
To further clarify the lack of even the most basic requirements, the Central Park drawing is not even drawn to scale. The initiative calls for a theater with a size up to 30,000 square feet. The Bankhead Theater is about 32,000 square feet. Look at the image, does the Black Box theater look like the same size as the Bankhead Theater? If you answered no, then I have good news, your eyes still work, but I also have bad news, the size of the theater in the initiative drawing has a footprint of an estimated 6,000 sq ft while zoning allows for a theater that could be the size of the Bankhead Theater. Why would the initiative have the zoning for a 30,000 sq. ft. theater when public sentiment shows that the citizens do not want another Bankhead Theater?
Additionally, promoting a concept without a basic financial analysis or timeline is highly irresponsible and disrespectful to the citizens of Livermore. Their drawing doubles the size of a black box theater, splits the L Street garage into two facilities (one located next to the Bankhead), and ignores the Stockmen's Association agreement. All of which will add multiple millions to the cost of the plan for which no funding source exists. Unfortunately the 9212 document does not highlight the financial impact between the two plans due to the Initiative lacking the required information to do that analysis, but it does include a delay of four years to start the planning process over. Add in the fact that we will be voting on the Initiative on November 3, 2020 and we are looking at a minimum delay of six years just to get to where we are today.
Supporters are already trying to control the narrative on the failings of the initiative's drawing. In a letter to The Independent, Jeff Kaskey wrote, "The Central Park plan, they say, will cost tens of millions extra (a number you can expect the City to work hard to justify)." This is a tactic commonly used to sow distrust in the government. He wants you to believe that the city will lie to you in order to put the current downtown plan in a favorable light. That is so disrespectful to you as a resident and the city staff (many of them Livermore residents).
They are obviously worried about the financial impact of their drawing and the delays it causes, as they should be. They know that the citizens of Livermore want to be as fiscally responsible as possible.
There is one Downtown plan that is fully funded with public and private funds and already under construction. Don't let a hastily put together drawing distract from what our community has been working toward for over 20 years.