Dennis Mulligan, Livermore
Mayoral candidate Bob Woerner has stated, "I believe it is still possible in principle to relocate the housing element, assuming that any contractual, financial and quality concerns that may arise are satisfactorily resolved as judged by the key stakeholders.”
I fully agree with this. First, approximately 215 apartments are going into the lot across L Street from the Central Park at the moment, bringing many new residents downtown to walk to restaurants and businesses downtown, substantially adding to the economic vitality of the area. Secondly, if the planned Eden Housing element was to go forward, a four-story canyon would be created by the four-story complexes on opposite sides of L Street, forming a downtown canyon atmosphere, not of human scale and absolutely not creating an airy, welcoming, walkable downtown experience.
Thirdly, the Eden Housing can be located across Railroad Avenue, with some adjustments, and the size of the development does not have to be increased. And lastly, we have enough infill, buildings, concrete and asphalt downtown. Let's see some grass, trees, open space, and the sky to enjoy.
Get 'er done, Bob Woerner!